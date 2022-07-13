HEALTH ADVISORY: In the interest of patron and staff safety, we will continue monitoring local COVID-19 trends and meet or exceed protocols mandated by local governments. By purchasing tickets to this event, unless prohibited by law, you agree to abide by the health and safety measures in effect at the time of the event, which may include, but not be limited to, wearing masks, providing proof of vaccination status and/or providing proof of negative COVID-19 test. At this time, none of the aforementioned protocols are in place for this show. Check back often for updates to your event venue website as guidelines are subject to change.



Billboard’s No. 2 Gospel artist of 2021, TRIBL Records Platinum®-selling, Maverick City Music is a multi-racial, multi-cultural, genre-bending collective that brings hope to all regardless of whatever race, gender preference and faith. Their music and visuals transcend the screens and speakers - it’s an authentic and spontaneous praise and worship. Maverick City Music was launched in 2018, after hosting 17 songwriting camps which brought together over 100 Christian artists and songwriters. Its breakout artists include Chandler Moore, Brandon Lake, Naomi Raine, Chris Brown, Dante Bowe, Lizzie Morgan, MJ George, Joe L Barnes and Aaron Moses.