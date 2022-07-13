Kingdom Tour: Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin
with Jonathan McReynolds and Housefires
DATE: July 13, 2022
TIMES: Gates open at 5:15pm. Music starts at 6:45pm.
Billboard’s No. 2 Gospel artist of 2021, TRIBL Records Platinum®-selling, Maverick City Music is a multi-racial, multi-cultural, genre-bending collective that brings hope to all regardless of whatever race, gender preference and faith. Their music and visuals transcend the screens and speakers - it’s an authentic and spontaneous praise and worship. Maverick City Music was launched in 2018, after hosting 17 songwriting camps which brought together over 100 Christian artists and songwriters. Its breakout artists include Chandler Moore, Brandon Lake, Naomi Raine, Chris Brown, Dante Bowe, Lizzie Morgan, MJ George, Joe L Barnes and Aaron Moses.
Maverick City Music released their first EP, Maverick City, Vol. 1, in 2019. The EP debuted top ten on Billboard's Top Gospel Albums Chart. In 2020, Maverick City Music released their debut album, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1.
In 2021, Maverick City Music won Top Gospel Album at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards; two GMA Dove Awards (New Artist of the Year & Worship Album of the Year); and won New Artist Of The Year and Album Of The Year at the 2021 Stellar Awards. Currently, Maverick City Music is nominated for five 2022 GRAMMY Awards. Maverick City Music has appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “The REAL,” “Nick Cannon Show” and more.